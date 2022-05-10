Summertime Heat Continues

Few clouds hanging around the region, but heading into the afternoon we’ll likely see them mix out paving the way for plenty of sunshine. Expect highs to be topping out in the mid and upper 80s with dry conditions prevailing. Overnight lows will be dipping back into the lower and mid 60s.

We’ll continue to be warm and dry this week with upper 80s nearly everyday and humidity building across the state with an inflow of moisture. This will definitely make temperatures feel five to ten degrees warmer, so make sure you are finding ways to cool off.

Heading into the weekend, we’ll still be hot and humid with a stray shower or storm likely on Friday. Better chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms remain possible on Saturday and Sunday.

