Staying sunny and warm the next several days

Off to another pleasant start on this Tuesday morning with mainly clear skies and temps in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Today will be another fantastic day across the Tennessee Valley with sunny skies and highs topping out in the middle 80s. It will be less windy today as well with a southeast wind between 5-10 miles per hour. Clear skies are expected overnight with lows dropping into the lower 60s. Wednesday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the middle to upper 80s, things will feel a bit more humid during the afternoon.

High pressure will stay in control of our weather for the remainder of the week leaving us sunny and dry for Thursday and Friday, highs will stay above average in the middle to upper 80s.

The weekend looks hot and humid for now with temps in the upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, scattered rain showers and storms will be possible both days.

