Preliminary hearing held for Athens capital murder suspect

Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.(Limestone County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A preliminary hearing for a woman charged with capital murder in Athens was held on Monday.

Diana Rogers, 39, was arrested on a capital murder charge on April 9. According to court documents Rogers is accused of stabbing Diane Defoor, 58, with a kitchen knife and beating her with a wooden bowl. Defoor was found dead in a home on Maiden Ct.

Rogers appeared in Limestone County District Court before Judge R. Gray West on Monday, May 9.

Limestone County Investigator Stephen Ferguson said Rogers was found on the scene along with her two children. Ferguson testified that the cause of death was due to a stab wound that pierced Defoor’s lung.

Rogers’ case will now be heard by a Limestone County Grand Jury.

