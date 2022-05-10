Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Police: Man shoots his father multiple times with intention to kill

Fredrick Moore Jr. was arrested after police say he shot his father multiple times.
Fredrick Moore Jr. was arrested after police say he shot his father multiple times.(Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – An Alabama man was arrested after police said he shot his own father Monday.

Court filings state that Fredrick Moore Jr. shot his father multiple times overnight.

Investigators say the 24-year-old shot his father in the face, shoulder and leg with the intention of killing him.

Moore was charged with attempted murder, WSFA reported. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting.

Moore is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center on a bail of $60,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Alabama fugitives crash after chase in Evansville
Sheriff: Alabama fugitives planned to have shootout until authorities rammed their car
Researchers want to send nude illustrations of humans into space.
NASA wants to send nudes into space
Law enforcement sources said the suspect was found naked inside a Kaimuki fire station.
Man found naked inside fire station bathroom after breaking in, firefighter says
The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Manhunt Ends: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody after police chase in Indiana