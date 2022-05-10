Deals
Meet the North Alabama Bourbon Club

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Whether you’re a whiskey sommelier or you’re just starting out, a Facebook group is helping north Alabama figure out which bourbon is best.

The North Alabama Bourbon Club is a private Facebook group where people who enjoy a fine drink can come together to discuss their favorites, find new ones, or even trade.

TVL introduces you to one of the members to see how the drink is bringing people together.

