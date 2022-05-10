Deals
Kohler Company warehouse opens in Huntsville

Kohler Company opens warehouse. Kohler Co. CEO David Kohler (center) is shown cutting the...
Kohler Company opens warehouse. Kohler Co. CEO David Kohler (center) is shown cutting the ribbon, and was joined by (left to right) Dale Strong, Chairman-Madison County Commission; Tommy Battle, MayorHuntsville; Ginger King, VP, HR-Kohler Kitchen & Bath; Norb Schmidt, SVP-Kohler Kitchen & Bath Operations; Laura Kohler, SVP-Kohler Co. HR, Stewardship & Sustainability; David Kohler; Tom Adler, CFO-Kohler Co.; Shawn Oldenhoff, President-Kohler Kitchen & Bath North America; Paul Finley, Mayor-Madison; and Mike Fenske, President & GM-Global Facilities, Burns & McDonnell.(Burns & McD)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a global kitchen and bath product company announced that it will be opening a warehouse in the Huntsville area.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the warehouse took place Tuesday with the CEO of Kohler Company, Mayor Tommy Battle and County Commission Chairman Dale Strong all in attendance.

According to a release from the Kohler Company, the warehouse will house high-volume Sterling Vikrell bathing and shower fixtures.

The 546,000 square foot warehouse is located near Kohler’s existing manufacturing plant.

