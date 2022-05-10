Kohler Company warehouse opens in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, a global kitchen and bath product company announced that it will be opening a warehouse in the Huntsville area.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the warehouse took place Tuesday with the CEO of Kohler Company, Mayor Tommy Battle and County Commission Chairman Dale Strong all in attendance.

According to a release from the Kohler Company, the warehouse will house high-volume Sterling Vikrell bathing and shower fixtures.

The 546,000 square foot warehouse is located near Kohler’s existing manufacturing plant.

