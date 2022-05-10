On day 11 of nationwide manhunt, Casey in custody, Vicky dead

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Questions will never be answered after the alleged mastermind of a nationwide manhunt has died.

Casey and Vicky White were caught in Evansville Indiana on Monday, May 9.

The Sheriff said U.S. Marshals were chasing the pair when the Cadillac they were in crashed, but not before Vicky pulled out a gun and shot herself. She died Monday night at 7:06 p.m. after being rushed to an Evansville hospital.

The Vanderburgh County sheriff. said Vicky was driving the car that was being pursued by U.S. Marshals. Casey suffered minor injuries in the crash.

We will never know why Vicky did what she did, the only person that can even possibly know her motive is Casey White.

11 Days and three states later, the nationwide manhunt for Alabama murder suspect Casey White and the four-time corrections officer of the year, Vicky White is now over. They were caught over 200 miles away from Lauderdale County.

“We have taken a dangerous man off of the street. Casey White will not see the light of day again,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

The two escaped on April 29 where investigators say Vicky walked Casey to a waiting patrol car.

Authorities discovered Vicky had bought a 2007 Ford Edge, days before the pair ran off.

“This escape was obviously well planned and calculated. They had plenty of resources, cash vehicles, they had everything they needed to pull this off,” said Singleton.

One week later that car was found in Bethesda, Tennessee after it had apparently broken down. Today, more and more tips pointed to them being in Evansville Indiana.

It started with a Ford F-150 that was left abandoned at a car wash last week. The manager looked at surveillance video and the U.S. Marshalls were called. They said it was Casey White.

From there, Marshalls started narrowing their focus on the White’s being in Evansville. And they were spotted driving a black Cadillac.

Casey and Vicky crashed during the pursuit. Vicky shot herself and later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

As for Casey White, Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly wants justice to be served.

“His capital murder case is set for June. Plan A would be to try him for June. But there are a lot of moving parts between then and now,” said Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly.

Authorities tell WAFF Casey White will be extradited to Lauderdale County very soon.

