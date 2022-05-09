Deals
U.S. Marshals identify second vehicle in hunt for Vicky and Casey White

U.S. Marshals believe the truck may be linked to Casey White.
U.S. Marshals believe the truck may be linked to Casey White.(U.S. Marshal Service)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - Investigators with the United States Marshals Service spent Monday following up on a tip about a truck possibly being driven by Vicky White and Casey White in Evansville, Indiana.

Investigators say a 2006 Ford F-150 was found abandoned at a car wash on South Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. The righthand image below was taken at the car wash. U.S. Marshals believe the man in the image is Casey White.

The footage was timestamped for May 3.
The footage was timestamped for May 3.(U.S. Marshal Service)

Evansville is 175 miles north of Williamson County, Tennessee, where investigators found the 2007 Ford Edge believed to be the Whites’ getaway car. The Ford Edge is believed to have broken down just hours after they escaped. That vehicle has since been returned to Lauderdale County for further investigation.

The image below shows the Ford F-150 found in Evansville.

A 2006 Ford F-150 was seen at a car wash in Evansville, Indiana.
A 2006 Ford F-150 was seen at a car wash in Evansville, Indiana.(U.S. Marshals)

