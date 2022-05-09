Triple Digit Heat Index This Week

Temperatures are steadily starting to heat up across the Tennessee Valley with the help of southeasterly breezes ushering in warmer air into the region. Expect afternoon highs to top out in the low to mid 80s by the late afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Winds should start tapering off after sunset and overnight lows will dip into the low and mid 60s.

This warm and dry trend will be continuing throughout the work week with highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday and lower 90s potentially by midweek. Humidity will start increasing as well making temperatures feel more like the triple digits, so be sure and stay hydrated this week as it’s our first real taste of summer.

We’ll see rain chances move back into the forecast heading into the weekend with a cut-off low that will be bringing a stray shower or two likely on Friday. Better chances for showers and storms still look to be on Saturday and Sunday.

