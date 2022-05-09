Sunny, dry and hot for the week ahead

Just a few clouds overhead along with comfortable temperatures to kick off our work and school week.

A southeast breeze will quickly boost our temperatures into the low to middle 80s this afternoon, today will likely be the best day of the work week. Skies stay mainly clear overnight with lows dropping into the lower 60s. High pressure will be in charge of the forecast for the week ahead with sunny and dry conditions expected each day. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 80s.

Our first 90s of the year are expected for Wednesday and Thursday with more sunshine. Humidity levels will be on the rise by midweek, the heat index will likely be in the middle 90s and heat safety and hydration will be important. Temps dip a bit by Friday with highs staying in the middle 80s.

Chances for scattered rain and storms will return by next weekend.

