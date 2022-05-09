Deals
Preventative COVID-19 treatment available in Tennessee Valley

Evusheld is a proven treatment to help protect immunocompromised people
WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting
By Megan Plotka
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week, the U-S surpassed a million COVID deaths. More than 19-thousand of those deaths were in Alabama. But, if another wave comes, hospitals will be better equipped with tools to save lives.

Infection disease specialist Dr. Ali Hassoun says Evusheld is readily available at Huntsville Hospital. It’s a preventative treatment for mainly immunocompromised people especially when the vaccine is an ineffective treatment. This is a problem for some people receiving cancer treatments or who have certain organ transplants.

“Certain types of patients who are vaccinated and high risk may not get a good immune response and they need a good way of prevention in addition to the vaccination, said Dr. Hassoun. “So, they need to get the vaccination but you need another prevention.”

It’s a monoclonal antibody treatment that stays in the immune system for six months.

President Biden’s administration ordered 850,000 doses to hospitals across the country and lots of those are in northern Alabama.

According to the New York Times, about 80 percent of the available doses haven’t been used.

Huntsville Hospital’s infectious disease doctor Ali Hassoun says there’s enough to go around in Huntsville. He advises patients to talk to their doctor if they’re interested in Evusheld.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

