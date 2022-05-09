Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Monday is Alabama’s voter registration deadline for primary election

Monday is the last day to register to vote to participate in Alabama’s primaries in a couple of...
Monday is the last day to register to vote to participate in Alabama’s primaries in a couple of weeks.(Associated Press)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday is the last day to register to vote to participate in Alabama’s primaries in a couple of weeks.

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or are just not sure how to register.

To register to vote in Alabama, you must be a U.S. citizen and an Alabama resident 18 years or older on or by Election Day. The prospective voter cannot be convicted of a disqualifying felony nor declared mentally incompetent. You have until 11:59 p.m. Monday to submit your online voter registration. You can do that at alabamavotes.gov or the “vote for Alabama” app on your phone or tablet.

If you want to do the old-fashioned way, you’ll need to get your physical registration application to your local Board of Registrar’s office by its close of business today. Find your county’s Board of Registrar’s contact information at sos.alabama.gov/city-county-lookup/bor.

Alabama’s Primary election is set for May 24th.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Abortion clinics see rise in appointments
Abortion clinic see rise in appointments since Roe v. Wade leak
This will be the President’s first trip to Alabama since being elected in 2020.
Troy community shares thoughts on Biden’s announced visit
Jon Decker
Jon Decker talks Russia-Ukraine war
Rocket City welcomes candidates one month before primary
Republican candidates make appearances at the Rocket City Welcome at Ditto Landing
Senate debate unlikely before primary election in May
Senate debate unlikely before primary election in May