Marshals deploy investigators to Indiana in search for escaped Lauderdale Co. inmate, corrections officer

Investigators are looking into a tip connecting Casey White and Vicky White to Evansville, Indiana.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAFF) - U.S. Marshals along with law enforcement officials in Evansville, Indiana, are working together on a new tip in the investigation of an escaped Lauderdale County inmate.

According to an official with the U.S. Marshals, they are investigating a credible tip that they believe links, Casey White and Vicky White, to Evansville, Indiana.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton gives updates on Vicky and Casey White.

The last credible out-of-state tip led investigators to an abandoned orange 2007 Ford Edge that Casey White and Vicky White were believed to be driving.

The 2007 Ford Edge was found in Williamson County, Tennessee and was transported back to Lauderdale County, Alabama Monday.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

