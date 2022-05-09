Jackson County officials investigating: Four year old accidentally shot and killed himself

DUTTON, Ala. (WAFF) - One Dutton family grieving after the loss of their four-year-old son. Jackson County deputies say a child accidentally shot himself in Sand Mountain.

Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen calls this a tragic accident. He says a four-year-old got a hold of his parent’s pistol and shot himself.

Deputy Harnen says crews got to the scene on May 5 around noon. “Obviously they tried to do first aid on him and get him ready to package,” said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen. They airlifted him to a trauma center where he later passed.”

He says the child’s death is under investigation. He says he doesn’t expect the parents to be punished for leaving a loaded firearm in reach of their children.

“Children, they climb like monkeys, said Deputy Harnen. “They can climb everywhere even if it’s up high and you think it’s out of reach don’t anticipate they cant get to it.”

Deputy Harnen does advocate for gun safety. “It should be in a safe spot locked up ammunition in a different location than the firearm,” he said. “Gun locks are always good. I understand it makes it more difficult to get to it if you need it but if it can keep this incident from happening again that makes it worth it.”

The Jackson County District Attorney will decide whether or not to charge the child’s parents.

