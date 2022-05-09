Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey awards grant to improve Mooresville Road

The $500,000 grant will be used to resurface and make other upgrades on a stretch of...
The $500,000 grant will be used to resurface and make other upgrades on a stretch of Mooresville Road.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to improve the safety of a Limestone County road on Monday.

The $500,000 grant will be used to resurface and make other upgrades on a stretch of Mooresville Road. This road is used as a major roadway between I-65 and Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing.

“New industry, jobs and increased traffic mean it is time for this road to advance to accommodate those changes,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to provide this grant to assist with these improvements.”

Turn lanes and traffic signals will be added at some intersections of the road. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grant from funds made available by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Limestone County has pledged $200,000 in local support for the road improvement project and will seek additional funds for the project.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

The new charges include forgery and identity theft.
New charges added Vicky White
The 2007 Ford Edge returned to Lauderdale County on May 9.
Return of Vicky and Casey White's getaway car
Return of Vicky and Casey White's getaway car
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases