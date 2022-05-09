Gov. Ivey awards grant to improve Mooresville Road

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to improve the safety of a Limestone County road on Monday.

The $500,000 grant will be used to resurface and make other upgrades on a stretch of Mooresville Road. This road is used as a major roadway between I-65 and Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing.

“New industry, jobs and increased traffic mean it is time for this road to advance to accommodate those changes,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I am pleased to provide this grant to assist with these improvements.”

Turn lanes and traffic signals will be added at some intersections of the road. The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grant from funds made available by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Limestone County has pledged $200,000 in local support for the road improvement project and will seek additional funds for the project.

