Getaway vehicle to be towed back to Lauderdale County

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The getaway vehicle that Casey White and Vicky White used in their escape will be towed back to Lauderdale County Monday.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, the SUV will be towed between 12:45 and 1 p.m.

The Ford Edge was previously found in Williamson County Tennessee but will now be moved to the Southside parking lot of the Lauderdale County Court House.

According to a previous tow report, the 2007 Ford Edge was towed away on April 29, the day that Casey White and Vicky White went on the run.

The getaway car for Casey White and Vicky White was towed the week they escaped. (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

