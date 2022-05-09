Get to know The Beasley Brothers

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Beasley Brothers are no strangers to north Alabama.

Lawson and Jackson Beasley grew up learning how to play music together. After a while, the two brothers got serious about their music and The Beasley Brothers were officially a band.

After touring around for a few months, the Alabama natives are back to play some local shows and many on Broadway in Nashville. As a way to get to know the brother better, Payton Walker asks them a round of get-to-know-you questions and more about their upcoming shows.

You can check out some of their latest shows below.

The Beasley Brothers (The Beasley Brothers)

