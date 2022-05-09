Deals
Family celebrates five graduates

The Jackson family had three college graduates this year.
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - With graduation season in full swing, one family is celebrating five graduations this spring.

The Jackson family had three college graduates, a high school graduate and a middle school graduate all this spring.

A mother, father and son all walked the stage for graduation this past weekend at Oakwood University.

The father graduated with a theology degree, the mother got her general psychology degree and their son earned a political science degree.

The father, Kitrell Jackson said, “Sticking together, you motivate each other because you want to see each other succeed.”

Two of their other sons graduate from middle school and high school this spring.

