Sheriff: Alabama Corrections Officer shoots self after police chase; Fugitive in custody

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The nationwide manhunt for Alabama capital murder suspect and a former corrections officer has finally come to a close in Evansville, Indiana.

Local authorities tell us the two people involved in the incident are Alabama fugitive Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White, who are not related.

It all started with a high speed police chase off of US 41.

Police say the car crashed in a nearby ditch.

Alabama fugitives crash after chase in Evansville (WFIE)

Authorities say Casey and Vicky are both now in custody.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says Vicky shot herself and is in critical condition.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff, Vicky told co-workers she was taking Casey to a mental health appointment when they left the detention center.

But no appointment was ever scheduled.

Last Friday the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office reported a car they believe the pair was driving was abandoned in Tennessee.

