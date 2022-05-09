Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Camp To Amp Music Festival is taking over MidCity

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Rocket City is getting ready for a weekend of music!

Before you head to the Orion Amphitheater for it’s grand opening, The First Waltz, celebrate some local musicians at The Camp all day long.

On Saturday, May 14, The Camp is taking over MidCity District with 3 stages, 20 performances, over 60 local non-profits and vendors, food trucks, art and more! The all-day long festival will feature local names such as Carver Commodore, Them Damn Dogs, Pond Diver and more. You can also catch a performance from local groups like Rocket City Brass, Baila Huntsville and Fantasy Playhouse.

The event kicks off Saturday, May 14 from 12 - 6 p.m. and is completely free. Sit back, relax and enjoy the music!

Then, head over to the Orion’s first big weekend of music featuring Grammy Award-winning musicians with Alabama ties like Jason Isbell, Mavis Staples, Drive-By Truckers, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and many more.

Check out a map, stages and a full line up at MidCity.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people