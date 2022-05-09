Camp To Amp Music Festival is taking over MidCity

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Rocket City is getting ready for a weekend of music!

Before you head to the Orion Amphitheater for it’s grand opening, The First Waltz, celebrate some local musicians at The Camp all day long.

On Saturday, May 14, The Camp is taking over MidCity District with 3 stages, 20 performances, over 60 local non-profits and vendors, food trucks, art and more! The all-day long festival will feature local names such as Carver Commodore, Them Damn Dogs, Pond Diver and more. You can also catch a performance from local groups like Rocket City Brass, Baila Huntsville and Fantasy Playhouse.

The event kicks off Saturday, May 14 from 12 - 6 p.m. and is completely free. Sit back, relax and enjoy the music!

Then, head over to the Orion’s first big weekend of music featuring Grammy Award-winning musicians with Alabama ties like Jason Isbell, Mavis Staples, Drive-By Truckers, St. Paul and the Broken Bones and many more.

Check out a map, stages and a full line up at MidCity.com.

