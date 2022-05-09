Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

The best stretches to de-stress

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If life has you a little stressed but you don’t feel like you have time to relax, try some quick stretches to help relieve those nerves!

Andrea Marcellus is a fitness expert and the creator of AND/Life, an app and website sharing some of the best tips for a healthier lifestyle. She joins TVL to share some of the best moves to help your mind and body de-stress at any time of the day.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people