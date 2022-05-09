Armed Albertville man shot and killed by police

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - State investigators are looking into the seven police officers after they shot and killed an armed man in Albertville.

Six Albertville Police officers and a Marshall County Deputy were involved in the May 5 killing of 68-year-old Larry Chadwick.

Albertville Chief of Police J.T. Cartee says they responded to Terri Circle for a domestic violence call.

After officers made contact, Chief Cartee says Chadwick ”retreated back into the residence. Officers made repeated attempts to get him to come back outside and have contact with him. A short period after their arrival he exited the residence with a handgun. There were repeated attempts for him to drop the weapon which he refused to do so.”

Chief Cartee says that’s when the seven officers shot at Chadwick. Chief Cartee says a few people on his force knew Chadwick. He says he was a father of two and well known in the community. He’s gotten several calls from people around Albertville, telling him that Chadwick was a good man.

“I’ve been contacted and I was told he’s a good fella, said Cartee. “I’ve had people from my church call through my pastor to tell me he’s a good man, he’s a good man.”

Chief Cartee says all seven officers are being investigated by ALEA”s State Bureau of Investigation.

The Albertville officers are not suspended or placed on any kind of leave at this time.

“We offer officers counseling in any traumatic event,” said Cartee. “We’ll give them the option if they need time off they can take it.”

Officials have not released who ultimately shot and killed Chadwick.

