Warm and Dry Trend This Week

A beautiful Mother’s Day across the region today with highs in the mid and upper 70s and plenty of sun to go around. Expect us to stay dry as we head into your late evening and overnight hours. Overnight lows will be dipping into the mid and upper 50s.

As we head into the work week, plan on the warm and dry trend to continue with high pressure building across the region. On Monday highs will be topping out in the low to mid 80s, and by mid week we’re expecting upper 80s and low 90s. A few breezes will be possible in the beginning of the week, and plan on an uptick in humidity likely by Tuesday with the help of southerly flow advecting moisture from the Gulf. This could make temperatures feel a bit warmer, so be sure and stay hydrated this week. Overall, though looking like a great week in May and a nice preview of summer.

Rain chances will start creeping back in the forecast toward the weekend with a cut-off low near the Atlantic Coast. A stray shower is possible on Friday, but better chances for scattered showers and storms looks to be on Saturday at this time.

