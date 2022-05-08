Deals
Sunday Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Light breeze this morning with temperatures hovering in the upper 50s.

Calm clear start to your Sunday with some patchy dense fog. Nothing expected on Radar for this Mother’s Day, so our dry streak continues.

Highs will bounce back into the 70s this afternoon with a heat streak in for next week.

Tonight, we will continue with clear skies and lows in the 50s.

Monday, highs are back in the 80s… and it’s onward and upward from there!

