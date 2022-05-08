Madison County Sheriff searching for suspect in Toney shooting

TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter Sunday morning that it is searching for a suspect that they believe is connected to the shooting that took place in Toney Saturday night.

The suspect they are looking for is Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, anyone with information is asked to notify investigator B. Childers at 256-533-8856 or bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov

