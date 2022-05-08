Deals
Madison County Sheriff searching for suspect in Toney shooting

The Madison county Sheriff's Office is searching for Shepherd.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter Sunday morning that it is searching for a suspect that they believe is connected to the shooting that took place in Toney Saturday night.

The suspect they are looking for is Robert Deangelo Shepherd Jr.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, anyone with information is asked to notify investigator B. Childers at 256-533-8856 or bchilders@madisoncountyal.gov

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

