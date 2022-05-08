Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Inmate killed after assault at Kilby prison

An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, just outside Montgomery, was killed in an assault on...
An inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility, just outside Montgomery, was killed in an assault on Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)(WTVY News 4)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An inmate has died after an apparent assault at a state prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said 39-year-old Marcus Terrell Grubbs died Wednesday from injuries sustained during an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault with a weapon.

The assault occurred at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery.

The prison system said the death is under investigation, and more details will be available at the conclusion of the investigation.  

No charges have been announced in the death. Grubbs was serving a 25-year sentence for a robbery conviction in Houston County.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Protestors rally against an Alabama bill that prevents medical treatment to transgender youth....
Alabama outlaws gender-affirming medicines for trans kids
This chair-shaped monument went missing in March 2021 from 200-year-old Live Oak Cemetery in...
Alabama judge refuses dismissal in Confederate chair theft
SOURCE: WLBT
Ole Miss coach McPhee-McCuin agrees to new contract
Undated file photo of federal courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama.
Hearing set in effort to block Alabama transgender law