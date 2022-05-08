Decatur Dragon Boat Race registration open

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Registration for the ninth annual Decatur Dragon Boat Race officially opened Sunday with the race scheduled for May 14.

The Decatur Morgan Hospital Foundation is the host of the event and has been for the past 10 years.

Since its inception, the boat race has raised more than $1 million dollars for the hospital system. The money raised from this year’s event will be used to help fund the hospital’s second Da Vinci Robotic Surgical System.

The robotic system helps surgeons perform complex procedures with better accuracy and precision.

The event will be held at Point Mallard Aquatic Center Beach In Decatur.

This year’s boat race will be the first in three years since it was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

Officials are expecting around 50 teams with more than 1,200 paddlers.

Each team consists of 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steerperson. The registration fee for one team is $1,500.

For more information click here or call 256-973-2187.

