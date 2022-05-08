Beautiful Mother’s Day Ahead

Definitely cooler today across the Tennessee Valley and a few drizzles here and there, but all in all not a bad start to your Mother’s Day weekend. Expect mostly clear skies heading into your late evening hours with overnight lows tumbling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mother’s Day is looking absolutely picture perfect with plenty doses of sunshine and highs noticeably warmer topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll be staying dry as a high pressure builds across the region, which will bring us a warm up and more rain-free conditions heading into your work week. Plan on highs to be back in the low to mid 80s by Monday and by midweek, we might even hit our first 90 degree day of the season.

Based on current model runs, rain looks to move back into the forecast later in the week toward the weekend. Still a good bit of uncertainty with the timing of this system, but we could see scattered showers and storms by Friday night.

