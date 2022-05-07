Deals
Two-vehicle crash causes blockage on Alabama 99

By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has caused a blockage in the area of Alabama 99 and Cottonbelt Rd.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred just after 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

ALEA urges motorists to use caution in the area.

The situation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they are released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

