Two-vehicle crash causes blockage on Alabama 99
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon has caused a blockage in the area of Alabama 99 and Cottonbelt Rd.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred just after 2:20 p.m. Saturday.
ALEA urges motorists to use caution in the area.
The situation is ongoing and updates will be provided as they are released.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.