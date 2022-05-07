Deals
Three men shot in Madison County, one dead

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were shot on Spirit Drive in Toney Saturday evening.

The shooting call came in at 5:43 p.m.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, one of the victims has died.

Don Webster with HEMSI tells WAFF, other two victims were rushed to Huntsville Hospital Trauma.

Webster says all three shooting victims were males.

Deputies say the suspect has left the area but has been identified.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided when they become available.

