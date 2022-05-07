Sheriff searching for suspect in Huntsville shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was left with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in the Baltimore Hill Rd. area Friday evening.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the offender is known and is being sought after at this time.

The victim of the shooting was transported to the Huntsville Hospital.

More information will be added once it is made available.

