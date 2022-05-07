Deals
Saturday Morning Forecast

Today
(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cooler with some remaining cloud coverage this morning. Temperatures hanging out in the 50s for north Alabama.

Winds will continue to be breezy today but look to remain under advisory criteria. Coming from the northwest, winds will keep this morning and afternoon cooler than recent days.

Into the 60s and lower 70s for highs.

Tonight we will see lows dip into the 40s overnight.

Tomorrow, Mother’s Day, the weather will cooperate with highs in the upper 70s with fair skies.

Continuing our fair weather, next week looks nice with a dry stretch and highs nearing/at 90.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

