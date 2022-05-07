One person dead after two-vehicle crash

Deals
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in the area of Alabama 99 and Cottonbelt Rd. claimed the life of a 21-year-old Tennessee resident.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

ALEA says that Peyton Malone, 21, was fatally injured when the Mitsubishi they were a passenger of was hit by a 2000 Ford Ranger driven bySteve Hedden, 74.

The driver of the Mitsubishi, Emily Shedd, 21, along with Hedden, were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to ALEA, Malone was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash occurred in Limestone County on Alabama 99 near mile marker 14.

