Husband of dog attack victim speaks

, Ala. (WAFF) - Last week a woman was seriously injured during a walk when a pack of dogs attacked her.

The same pack of dogs that attacked Michelle Sheeks, attacked and killed another woman the very next day.

The husband of a dog attack victim spoke up about his wife’s relationship with animals.

“She loves dogs, she loves cats, she could bring any animal in and they love her,” Wesley Sheeks said.

Wesley Sheeks is also concerned that this attack could change the way she views dogs.

Michelle Sheeks is still in the hospital at this time, recovering from the attack.

