Huntsville Utilities responding to power outages

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people in the Moores Mills/Chase area are without power Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from Huntsville Utilities, crews are responding to the power outage but currently do not know what caused the issue.

The outage is impacting Huntsville Utilities customers from Winchester Rd. south to Highway 72 and from Moores Mill Rd. east to Maysville Rd.

