WAFF EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Marshal provides insight on nationwide manhunt

By Kailey Schuyler
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - New details unfold in the search for escaped inmate Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White.

Today, investigators tell us, Casey White has a tattoo of eyeballs on the back of his head. Investigators say this new discovery could help people identify Casey. Casey and Vicky have been on the run since Friday, April 29.

READ MORE: Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 7

U.S. Marshals are offering thousands of dollars for information leading to the arrest of the two.

“There obviously was a side to Vicky White that we didn’t know about and it has been very disappointing,” said Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton.

The sun is setting on day seven of the search for Lauderdale County Corrections Officer, Vicky White and inmate Casey White.

U.S. Marshal Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Chad Hunt says new details emerge every day, leading investigators closer to the White’s.

Investigators say they believe the two are still traveling in the Copper Ford Edge and they’ve discovered how that car was bought.

“We are aware she has used those aliases and have documentation,” said Singleton.

It was bought by one of two aliases used by Vicky White, April Davis and Renee Marie Maxwell.

“Those are the only two aliases that we have. We are fairly confident that if you have two aliases there are others we do not know,” said Hunt.

Investigators have spoken with the business that sold the car to White.

“We have had multiple conversations with that company. They have helped us out,” said Hunt.

The investigation is growing every day, international agencies have been notified about the fugitives, and Border Patrol was notified on April 29.

Vicky and Casey are considered armed and dangerous. If you see them DO NOT approach them and call 9-1-1 right away.

