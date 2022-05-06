Vehicle leads multiple agencies on chase through Morgan County
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop led police on a chase through Morgan County on Friday.
According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a Decatur Police traffic stop attempted to stop the vehicle. After fleeing, the chase continued until reaching an end on Peach Orchard Road in Hartselle.
The subject is in custody.
Use caution in the area until the scene has been cleared.
