Vehicle leads multiple agencies on chase through Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop led police on a chase through Morgan County on Friday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, a Decatur Police traffic stop attempted to stop the vehicle. After fleeing, the chase continued until reaching an end on Peach Orchard Road in Hartselle.

A vehicle has fled a Decatur Police traffic stop and lead multiple agencies to the 1800 block of Peach Orchard Rd in Hartselle. Subject in custody. Use caution in area due to large police presence. Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 6, 2022

The subject is in custody.

Use caution in the area until the scene has been cleared.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.