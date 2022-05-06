Deals
Two people arrested in Sheffield drug bust

Multiple agencies worked together to arrest the two men.
Multiple agencies worked together to arrest the two men.(Sheffield Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Drug Task Force along with the Muscle Shoals SWAT Team, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheffield Police Department arrested two men Friday for distribution of a controlled substance.

Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force discovered crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone and $6,400 in cash when arresting Demetrium Ramson and Phillip Richardson.

The two men were arrested for distributing a controlled substance within three miles of a school.

Crack cocaine, marijuana and money found in drug bust.
Crack cocaine, marijuana and money found in drug bust.(Sheffield Police Department)

