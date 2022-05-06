Two people arrested in Sheffield drug bust

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - The Colbert County Drug Task Force along with the Muscle Shoals SWAT Team, the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office and the Sheffield Police Department arrested two men Friday for distribution of a controlled substance.

Agents with the Colbert County Drug Task Force discovered crack cocaine, marijuana, suboxone and $6,400 in cash when arresting Demetrium Ramson and Phillip Richardson.

The two men were arrested for distributing a controlled substance within three miles of a school.

Crack cocaine, marijuana and money found in drug bust. (Sheffield Police Department)

