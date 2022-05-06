Strong to severe storms possible this morning

After yesterday’s heavy rainfall and strong storms, we start off our Friday warm and muggy with temps in the middle 60s.

We have the FIRST ALERT out for the threat of strong to severe storms developing after sunrise this morning. Damaging wind gusts and hail will be possible with any more organized storms that are able to develop. Brief, spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out given the amount of shear available. The storms threat will end as we head into the afternoon with the cold front sweeping through, winds will be breezy from the west with sustained winds between 10-20 mph. Additional isolated showers and storms may linger early this evening.

With the center of low pressure lingering to our northeast, cloud cover and some pockets of drizzle/light rain will stay with us into Saturday with much cooler high temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Mother’s Day Sunday will be a great day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Our first big warmup of the year will happen early next week with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s for the Monday through Friday period.

