Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Morris Elementary School receives harassing phone calls, goes to secure perimeter

Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools(Huntsville City Schools)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morris Elementary School went to Secure Perimeter on Friday after receiving harassing phone calls.

The calls came from a California phone number. The Huntsville Police Department believes there is not a credible threat against the school.

The incident is under investigation.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Casey White
“Casey wanted to die,” Former attorney provides unique perspective on escaped inmate, Casey White
Dale Bryant speaks about representing Casey White.
Attorney Dale Bryant talks about Casey White
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Single-vehicle crash causes roadway blockage in Etowah County
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 8