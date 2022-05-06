Morris Elementary School receives harassing phone calls, goes to secure perimeter
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Morris Elementary School went to Secure Perimeter on Friday after receiving harassing phone calls.
The calls came from a California phone number. The Huntsville Police Department believes there is not a credible threat against the school.
The incident is under investigation.
This story will be updated once further information is released.
