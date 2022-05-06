Morgan County woman receives guilty verdict in 2020 shooting death of father

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman from Priceville has been convicted of murdering her own father.

Kenneth Dewayne Vest was shot to death at Angela Vest’s home on Old Somerville Road in March 2020. She was questioned at the time but released pending the outcome of the investigation.

Four days after the shooting, investigators determined Angela altered the scene in an attempt to make it appear as if she had shot Kenneth Vest in self-defense. She was then arrested and charged with murder.

On May 5, 2022, Angela was found guilty by a jury for the murder of her father.

On May 5, 2022, Angela was found guilty by a jury for the murder of her father.

This case previously faced a mistrial due to a hung jury in October 2021. Following that trial, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson says Vest admitted that after she shot her father eight times, she placed a hammer on his chest to try and indicate he was attacking her with that hammer. Anderson said in 2021 he believed, as the judge said, one juror let ego stand in the way of justice.

