MidCity Way exit ramp near Orion Amphitheater opens Friday

The Camp in MidCity
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced the opening of a new exit ramp that will give residents a direct way to the MidCity District and the Orion Amphitheater.

The MidCity Way exit ramp from State Route 255 is a new 2,000-foot off-ramp that required the relocation of the Bradford Drive on-ramp.

“We are grateful for our partners at the Alabama Department of Transportation who helped create a direct access to the new Orion Amphitheater via the new MidCity Way exit,” Mayor Tommy Battle said in a statement. “The exit ramp provides a new access point for many visitors to help ease traffic congestion on local roadways. As we continue to build our economy and infrastructure, projects like this are critical to ensuring our quality of life.”

MidCity Way exit ramp
MidCity Way exit ramp(City of Huntsville)

This new exit gives residents access points along U.S. Highway 72, Old Monrovia Road, Wynn Drive, MidCity and the amphitheater.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

