How Project BEAR is helping those who are grieving the loss of a little one

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Mother’s Day is different for everyone. It can be a wonderful day of celebration, but for some, it can be a day of grief.

Project BEAR is an organization that wants to help provide those families who have lost a little one. After losing two children of her own, one who was stillborn, one who died two weeks after birth, Dola Spering and her family wanted to help those dealing with the same kind of loss.

Project BEAR, which stands for Bringing Empty Arms Reprieve, gives teddy bears to anyone grieving the loss of a baby. Bears can be donated to hospitals, counselors, or even individuals who ask for them.

If you, or anyone you know would benefit from a bear, visit ProjectBear.com.

