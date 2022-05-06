Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Gov. Ivey offering $5,000 rewards for information about Vicky and Casey White

Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey is offering rewards to anyone with information that will lead to the apprehension and arrest of Vicky and Casey White.

In a release from the governor’s office, Gov. Ivey is offering $5,000 to anyone with information that will lead to the apprehension and arrest of Casey White and Vicky White.

Casey Cole White-Escape-Lauderdale County by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Gov. Ivey issued the following statement about the rewards:

“Both Casey White and Vicky White pose a major threat to the public, and they must be apprehended. I am pleased to offer this support as law enforcement works diligently to get these dangerous criminals behind bars.”

Vicky White-Facilitating Escape-Lauderdale County by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people

Latest News

Huntsville City Schools
Morris Elementary School receives harassing phone calls, goes to secure perimeter
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 8
Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Vehicle leads multiple agencies on chase through Morgan County
Christy Shelton
2008 case being re-examined in Limestone County; family believes Casey White was involved
Financial Friday: Life insurance and Divorce
FINANCIAL FRIDAY: Life Insurance and Divorce