First Alert Forecast Big changes to your weekend after a few more showers tonight. A few passing showers will remain possible into the evening and the strong west wind will drop to 10-15 mph later tonight. It is looking much cooler and cloudy for Saturday with a few areas of drizzle into the early afternoon hours. Afternoon high will likely only be in the middle to upper 60s. Morning lows will be in the 50s. Nicer weather will be on the way for Mother’s Day with some sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70. A warm and dry stretch of weather is still forecast for much of next week. Temperatures will be close to 90 degrees Tuesday – Thursday. Have a great weekend! Happy Mother’s Day!

