Finally Friday Forecast

A few storms/showers still hanging on for the early portions of the noon hour. Chances for storms will start to diminish by later afternoon today.

As showers begin to dry up this afternoon, we will see lingering cloud coverage for your Friday. Still carrying rain chances with us into the evening with temperatures dipping into the 50s and 60s.

A chance at a drizzle for your Saturday, but overall your weekend looks dry and mild. Temperatures take a hit and dip into the 70s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Breezy for the next few days with winds switching from south to north into the weekend. Eventually they will cut off into the evening hours of Sunday.

Temperatures bounce back going into next week with highs returning to the 80s and even breaking into the 90s.

The next 10 days brings sunshine and summertime heat.

