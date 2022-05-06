Decatur man turns himself on first-degree burglary charge

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has turned himself in to the Decatur Police Department after being charged with first-degree robbery.

Officers responded to a robbery call at a residence on 13th Avenue NW on April 16. When officers met with the resident and a witness, Djarvis Davis, 40, was identified as the man who forced his way into the residence with a handgun.

On April 29, Davis turned himself into the Morgan County Detention Facility and booked in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

