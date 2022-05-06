Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee

WILLIAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee.

According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill.

The car was a gold/copper color and had damage to the left rear bumper.

Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge (Auto Block)

The United States Marshals Service released a flyer on May 3 with information about the vehicle and the two fugitives.

The U.S. Marshals released an updated flyer Tuesday afternoon. (U.S. Marshal Service)

