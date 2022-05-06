Casey White, Vicky White’s getaway car found in Tennessee
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WILLIAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WAFF) - The 2007 Ford Edge that authorities believe Vicky White and Casey White were driving has been found in Tennessee.
According to Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, the car was found east of I-65 near Spring Hill.
The car was a gold/copper color and had damage to the left rear bumper.
The United States Marshals Service released a flyer on May 3 with information about the vehicle and the two fugitives.
