Auburn Ambush invades Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Auburn family came together for a night of fellowship and optimism for Auburn athletics. Auburn’s Ambush event was held in Huntsville at the Von Braun Center on Thursday.

Head Football Coach Bryan Harsin, Men’s Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl, and Auburn gymnastics coach Jeff Graba attended the event. Director of Athletics Allen Greene also joined the group with Andy Burcham moderating. Auburn’s Alumni Association hosted the event.

“What all of our teams do it impacts everybody,” Bryan Harsin said. “Because that’s the one thing when people are looking at when they’re looking to be a part of something, they’re looking at everything. They’re looking at their sport but they’re also looking at the total package. And with us, in athletics, I think we’re the total package.

”This is an amazing fan base,” Bruce Pearl said. “I mean everywhere we went down the stretch they traveled. Auburn Arena was sold out a lot. So the best way to see us play was get some tickets to Tuscaloosa, Ole Miss, Georgia.”

