Advice from Mom: Amber Walker joins Tennessee Valley Living

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tennessee Valley Living had a very special guest ahead of Mother’s Day, Payton’s Mom, Amber Walker!

With a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Amber put her skills to the test when she joined her daughter to co-host TVL. The two talked about some of the best advice for young mothers, shared stories from the past, and we got to see who knows each other best with a fun game.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.