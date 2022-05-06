Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Jake Owen Ticket Contest
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Advertisement

Advice from Mom: Amber Walker joins Tennessee Valley Living

By Anna Mahan
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Tennessee Valley Living had a very special guest ahead of Mother’s Day, Payton’s Mom, Amber Walker!

With a degree in Broadcast Journalism, Amber put her skills to the test when she joined her daughter to co-host TVL. The two talked about some of the best advice for young mothers, shared stories from the past, and we got to see who knows each other best with a fun game.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey White and Vicky White
New details released in Lauderdale County inmate, corrections office escape
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Car crash claims the lives of two people